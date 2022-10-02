dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMYS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

