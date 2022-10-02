Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Financial Review

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.19 -$1.51 million N/A N/A Magnite $468.41 million 1.86 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -9.25

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 175.30%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 165.52%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Magnite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Magnite -17.01% 5.21% 1.71%

Summary

Magnite beats Direct Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.