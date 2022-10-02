Dipper Network Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market cap of $289,308.75 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.83 or 1.00048290 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082883 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

