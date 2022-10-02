Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 483,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,363. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

