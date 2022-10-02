Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

