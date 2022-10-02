Digitex (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $21,886.03

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Digitex has a market cap of $21,886.03 and $32,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.56 or 0.99994776 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081850 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

