Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.