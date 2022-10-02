Digital Fitness Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

