dFuture Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4,206.79 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. dFuture has a market cap of $4,206.79 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 91.4% against the dollar. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033547 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.