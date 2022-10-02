Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $135.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.24.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

