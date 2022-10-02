Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.50 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $91.72 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

