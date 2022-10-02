Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of DHER opened at €37.94 ($38.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.45. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €131.50 ($134.18).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

