Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,721 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 1.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $540,025,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $301,888,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded up 0.60 on Friday, reaching 32.91. 12,381,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809,230. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.92. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

