Decentral Games Trading Down 12.3% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $51,350.00 and approximately $587,835.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

