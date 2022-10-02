DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $465,184.45 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $465,184.45 and $28.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Varius (VARIUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ERBCoin (ERB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00659487 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

