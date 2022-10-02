DAOventures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,196.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. DAOventures has a market cap of $129,944.57 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00675721 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014430 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008009 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

