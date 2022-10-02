Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 82,900 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,011.22.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$330,002.82.

Galaxy Digital stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,837. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$43.98. The company has a market cap of C$638.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.10.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

