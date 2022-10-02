CureVac’s (CVAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. JMP Securities currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

CureVac Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CureVac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CureVac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CureVac by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

