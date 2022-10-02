Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Cut by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

