Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 50.5% in September

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,595. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CULP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.