CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.21.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

