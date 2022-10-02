CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.9 %

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 196,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.71%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

