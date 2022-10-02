Crust Network (CRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $721,886.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

