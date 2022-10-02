CroxSwap Price Down 13.5% This Week (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, CroxSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One CroxSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CroxSwap has a market capitalization of $24,057.77 and approximately $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About CroxSwap
The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CroxSwap
Receive News & Updates for CroxSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CroxSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.