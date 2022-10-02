Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

NYSE CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

