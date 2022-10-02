Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

CCI stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

