Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.