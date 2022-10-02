CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.81. 2,598,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,286. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

