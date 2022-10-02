Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner purchased 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $40,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

