Credmark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $530,340.00 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Credmark has a market capitalization of $530,340.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credmark has traded flat against the US dollar. One Credmark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credmark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Credmark Profile

Credmark launched on May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq. The official website for Credmark is credmark.com.

Buying and Selling Credmark

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credmark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credmark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.