Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $201.11 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

