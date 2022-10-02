Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

About Imperial Brands

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

