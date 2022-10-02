Covea Finance Sells 126,832 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,832 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.0% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,159,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,265,549. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.