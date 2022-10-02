Covea Finance Purchases 73,681 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. 1,254,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,422. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

