Covea Finance Purchases 25,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Covea Finance grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 6,862,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,885. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

