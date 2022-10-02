Covea Finance Has $20.87 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covea Finance lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.44. 2,094,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.