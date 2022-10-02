Covea Finance Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Covea Finance raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. 2,248,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

