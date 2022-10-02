Covea Finance Buys 700 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covea Finance raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. 796,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.21.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

