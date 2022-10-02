Corra.Finance Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $9,407.87 and $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.