Corra.Finance Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $9,407.87 and $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
