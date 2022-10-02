Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Core & Main by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

