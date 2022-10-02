COPS FINANCE (COPS) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $28.78 or 0.00149300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COPS FINANCE has a market capitalization of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

COPS FINANCE’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

