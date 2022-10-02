Contrasting Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Penns Woods Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.23 $124.40 million $1.88 16.08 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.30 $16.03 million $2.36 9.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 29.70% 9.80% 1.26% Penns Woods Bancorp 23.96% 9.90% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Penns Woods Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.