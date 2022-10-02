Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. 838,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

