Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of CSLM stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,007. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLM. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.