Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCSI stock traded down 0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,488. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.00 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 51.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $56,532,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

