Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 972,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.