COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMSW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
