Comparing Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 19.96% 3.26% Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Santa Fe Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 4.93 $21.11 million ($3.53) -3.39 Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Santa Fe Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Santa Fe Financial

(Get Rating)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.