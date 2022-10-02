Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. Comcast has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

