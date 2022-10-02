Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 31,419,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

